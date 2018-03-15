NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Con Edison is offering some relief to customers who lost power during the back-to-back nor’easters that slammed the Tri-State Area.

The utility company says it will reimburse people for their food or prescription medications that spoiled.

Individual customers are eligible to receive up to $225, or $515 with receipts. Businesses are eligible to receive up to $10,200 with receipts.

“While recognizing the efforts of thousands of employees and mutual aid workers to restore power safely to over 200,000 customers, the company has acknowledged that it was unable to provide reliable restoration times for many customers,” Con Ed said in a statement.

For more information, click here.