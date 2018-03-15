CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Parkchester, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Vietnam War veteran was viciously attacked inside his Bronx home, leaving him close to brain dead.

Now, his family is looking for justice.

“Our family is broken apart. We’re broken,” Vilmaris Hodge said, holding back her tears. “He doesn’t deserve this. He’s in critical, he’s in critical, his brain is gone. We don’t know if we are going to get our dad back. And if we do, he is not going to be the same person.”

Her father, 71-year-old William Boyd is hospitalized, fighting for his life. His family says he suffered major head trauma.

“He survived the war, he survived cancer, and to be taken out like this is just so wrong,” said Hodge.

“It’s just overwhelming to believe that I am not going to be able to have another conversation with him,” son William Boyd said.

Police said the elder Boyd was attacked inside his Parkchester home last Tuesday night. They believe five men broke through his apartment door after he got into a dispute over money with one of the attackers an hour earlier.

“I don’t think any amount of money owed would be worth doing this to anybody,” said his son.

Boyd is a father of five. One of his sons followed in his footsteps and joined the armed forces after hearing his stories about the Vietnam War.

“Every night that I spend alone, cold, hot, wherever I am – whether I’m in the desert, whether I’m in training — I always think to myself, ‘This is what my dad went through,’” son Matthew Boyd said.

The family is not giving up on catching their dad’s attackers, plastering $2,000 reward posters around the neighborhood in hopes someone comes forward.

“I don’t know what would possess anyone to do something like this, but I hope something else possesses them to do the right thing about it,” said William.

Police have yet to make an arrest and are still investigating. They said there were working video cameras in the building, but the images are too blurry to make out any faces.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch