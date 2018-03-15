NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a scathing report on the Long Island Rail Road.

The report details last year’s on-time performance, which DiNapoli calls “unacceptable.”

“As millions of commuters can attest, the performance of the Long Island Rail Road has become unacceptable,” said DiNapoli. “On-time performance has fallen to the lowest level in nearly two decades, hurting riders. While Amtrak was a big factor behind the deterioration in service last year, the LIRR was responsible for more than twice as many delays. The MTA must ensure the LIRR has the resources it needs to provide reliable service and is managed effectively.”

WEB EXTRA: Read The Report (.pdf)

Almost 21,400 trains were late, canceled or terminated before reaching their final destination in 2017. It’s a 20 percent increase from 2016.

Amtrak was responsible for more than 3,000 late, canceled or terminated trains, a 150 percent increase over 2016.

On-time performance was the worst in 18 years, with most of the blame placed on “equipment problems.”

Other findings of the report:

· More than 19,200 trains were late in 2017, which was 19 percent more than in 2016. Of these, more than 7,000 were over 10 minutes late and nearly 3,500 were more than 15 minutes late.

· Nearly 1,400 trains were canceled at the terminal before departure, 9 percent more than in 2016.

· Another 767 trains were terminated en route before reaching their final destination, 35 percent more than in 2016.

· A total of 195 trains were late by more than one hour, including 14 trains that were late by more than two hours.

· Trains arriving at Penn Station between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. during the morning peak (when 29 percent of commuters arrive in the morning) were late, canceled or terminated 17 percent of the time (up from less than 13 percent in 2016).

· Trains departing Penn Station between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. during the evening peak (when 37 percent of commuters depart in the evening) were late, canceled or terminated 21 percent of the time (up from 15 percent in 2016).