MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — A newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Click here for coverage from CBS Miami

Florida Highway Patrol said several people died in the collapse, which crushed several cars.

At least five vehicles were trapped underneath the debris of the bridge.

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene,” FIU said in a statement.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge’s main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end. It cost $14.2 million. Construction began in 2017 and some work on it remained – it was not yet open to pedestrians.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The bridge was constructed with modular design – portions of it were built offsite and brought to the area to be installed.

Saturday, FIU Tweeted out a picture as the bridge was being installed.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)