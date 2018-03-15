CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Hoboken, Local TV, stolen Jesus statue

HOBOKEN (CBSNewYork) – A statue of Jesus that had been stolen in 1931 was anonymously returned to a Hoboken church.

The package was delivered to Our Lady of Grace Wednesday and had no return address.

Suspicious of the anonymous, hand-packed box, church officials called Hoboken police.

An Emergency Services Unit checked the box to make sure it wasn’t rigged to blow. When they opened the box, they found the statue, and a note:

To Whom It May Concern, 

My mom told me that the Baby Jesus had been stolen from the church nativity display at Our Lady of Grace when she was a young girl of about twelve years of age in the early 1930’s. It came into her father’s possession somehow, and I don’t know why he didn’t return it. Instead, he gave it to my mother after she was remarried, and she too kept it until her passing when it came to me. Knowing the story, I felt it should be return to the rightful owner, and you will find it enclosed.

The note wasn’t signed, but a check of the package’s tracking number revealed it was sent from Crystal Springs, Florida.

 

