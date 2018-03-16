COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Two members of the FDNY were among seven people who died in a helicopter crash in Western Iraq Thursday.

A firefighter from Long Island who worked with the FDNY is among the seven people who were killed, the Commack Fire Department said.

The Commack Fire Department said Lt. Chris Raguso was killed in the crash.

“Chris was always there to help anyone with anything, he would never say no,” the Commack Fire Department said in a post on their Facebook page.

Bunting adorned the firehouse in Commack Friday and the flag was at half staff.

The other member of the FDNY who was killed was a fire marshal. His identity has not yet been officially released.

Members of the 106th Rescue Wing of the Air National Guard based out of Westhampton, N.Y. are amongst those that died.

“I am heartbroken to learn of reports that seven service members lost their lives last night in a tragic helicopter crash in Iraq. At least one of these heroes served in the New York Air National Guard, 106th Rescue Wing in Suffolk County. The service members in this unit selflessly deploy around the world to provide combat search and rescue coverage for United States and allied forces, ” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices our heroes in uniform face every day. My sincere condolences are with the family members and I ask that all New Yorkers keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The crash did not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation, the Pentagon said.

“This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations. We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, director of operations in the fight against IS in Iraq and Syria.

The helicopter was used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province.

The Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.

The names of those killed will be officially released after next of kin have been notified, the statement added.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the brave troops lost in the helicopter crash on the Iraq-Syria border yesterday. Their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2018

President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers on Twitter Friday for the families of service members killed, saying he was thinking of the “brave troops,” and adding that “their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten.”

The U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria have an outpost in Qaim, which is located near the Syrian border. The anti-IS campaign accelerated through much of last year, as coalition and Iraqi forces battled to take back a string of cities and towns.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over IS in Mosul in July. In the following months, Iraqi forces retook a handful of other IS-held towns including Tal Afar in August, Hawija in September and Qaim in October. In November, Iraqi forces retook the last Iraqi town held by IS — Rawah, near the border with Syria.

The U.S.-led coalition has continued to work with Iraq and Syrian Democratic Forces to shore up the border region to make sure that foreign fighters and insurgents can’t move freely across the region.

