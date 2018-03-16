WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has been fired, just two days before his scheduled retirement, the Department of Justice said late Friday night.

The move, which has been expected, was made on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials.

It comes ahead of an inspector general report expected to conclude that McCabe was not forthcoming with the watchdog office while it reviewed the bureau’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

In a statement, the DOJ said reports from the inspector general’s office and the FBI “concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions.”

“The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, ‘all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand,’” the statement continued.

McCabe told CBS News’ Pat Milton by phone that he “rejects the findings” of the inspector general’s report and called it “misleading and unfair.”

“I strongly believe this is the latest chapter in a yearlong attack on my credibility and service to the country,” he told Milton.

McCabe said in a statement his firing is part of the Trump administration’s “ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation.”

“I have always prided myself on serving my country with distinction and integrity, and I always encouraged those around me to do the same. Just ask them. To have my career end in this way, and to be accused of lacking candor when at worst I was distracted in the midst of chaotic events, is incredibly disappointing and unfair. But it will not erase the important work I was privileged to be a part of, the results of which will in the end be revealed for the country to see,” the statement read in part.

