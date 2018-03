NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Newark is hosting its 83rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

Marchers stepped off at 1 p.m. on Mulberry Street in front of the Prudential Center.

Marhers are following the green parade line, winding up in front of the Newark Museum and Washington Park.

It’s New Jersey’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Former Panasonic Chairman and CEO Joseph M. Taylor is this year’s Grand Marshall.

Saturday, New York City will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Fifth Avenue.