PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The next time you visit Paterson’s City Hall, you might notice something is missing.

The city made the decision to remove the benches outside the Market Street building. The mayor said the decision was a “safety precaution.”

“Recently we have experienced an increase of people sleeping, using drugs which have resulted in paramedics responding, garbage and general loitering, in addition to sanitary issues,” Mayor Jane E. Williams-Warren wrote in a statement.

Williams-Warren said people waiting for buses were unable to use the benches. But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis  reported, some residents disagree.

“Often times the buses are late, you get tired of standing,” resident Demond James said. “They were convenient so you can sit and wait for your bus.”

James said he is disgusted the benches were removed.

“City Hall has permanent concrete seating available for people waiting for the bus,” Williams Warren wrote. “My decision was based on my concerns for the safety of the employees and public that visit City Hall on a daily basis, where access is through the Market Street entrance only.”

Residents said there were six benches removed and believe this decision will result in moving the cited problems.

“If a homeless person wants to sleep anywhere they want to sleep, they’re gonna find a place to sleep,” Paterson resident Ezequiel Santiagon said.

City Council President Ruby Cotton said she backs the decision to remove the benches. She explained that the city would get complaints from people visiting the building to conduct business.

CBS2 stopped into the mayor’s office to find out more about her decision and left her a voicemail, but has not heard back.

“If it’s attracting drug trafficking and stuff like that, yes, I do agree with that but only for that reason,” lifelong resident Vickie White-Franklin said. “The benches have been here all these years, since I was a kid.”

