NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large fire in Jamaica, Queens disrupted LIRR service Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m. in the back of a paper recycling plant on Jamaica and Hollis Avenues and quickly grew to three alarms.
No injuries were reported.
Service was disrupted on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches.
LIRR tickets were being cross-honored by New York City transit at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.
