NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large fire in Jamaica, Queens disrupted LIRR service Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m. in the back of a paper recycling plant on Jamaica and Hollis Avenues and quickly grew to three alarms.

No injuries were reported.

LIRR train service is suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches. There is a fire next to the tracks at Hillside. While the fire department works on the scene we have to suspend service. We will keep you updated. — LIRR (@LIRR) March 16, 2018

Service was disrupted on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches.

LIRR tickets were being cross-honored by New York City transit at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

