NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rabbi Mordechai Hager, the grand rabbi and spiritual leader of the Viznitz Hasidim in Kaser-Monsey, died Friday at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital. He was 95 years old.

Hager was the fifth rebbe, or leader, of the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty, which is named after a town in modern-day Ukraine where the sect began.

Born in 1922, Hager was believed to be the world’s oldest Hasidic leader. His wife, Simi Mirel Hager, died in 2005 at the age of 76. She was also sister of Grand Rebbe David Twersky of New Square.

The Rockland Fire Department issued a warning via Twitter that “tens of thousands” were expected at services for Hager, potentially creating major traffic delays. The Ramapo Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area.

*Ramapo Traffic Alert* The Grand Rabbi of Viznitz Monsey Mordechai Hager has passed away at age 95. His services will be today at 12:30 PM at the main shul in the Village of Kaser. Tens of Thousands of people are expected to attend his services. Expect major delays in the area. — RocklandFires (@RocklandFires) March 16, 2018

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the department has implemented an extensive operational plan, with additional help from Spring Valley police helping with traffic control and road closures.