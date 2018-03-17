By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Some more clouds are working their way through south of the city as a system slides by, but overall a dry & chilly St. Patrick’s Day! Expect another clear & cold night with temps once again dropping into the 20s… even some teens far N&W!

Sunday will be a near repeat with mostly sunny skies and temps a touch cooler, topping out in the low to mid 40s. There could be a few scattered flurries north and east of the city, but nothing of concern.

The work week starts out bright & dry, with temps again in the mid 40s. We’re still watching our next storm chance for Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the best bet of accumulating snow would be south of NYC as we get brushed by the northern edge of the storm. Model consistency has been poor and we should get a much better idea on what to expect tomorrow. Still a good deal of uncertainty!

Either way, below normal temps stick around as we head into spring. Enjoy your night!