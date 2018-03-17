NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for five men they say beat and robbed a 70-year-old man in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

The NYPD just released surveillance video of the March 7th attack, when they say just after midnight the men punched and kicked the victim inside his apartment building near Beach Avenue and Archer Street.

They’re also accused of hitting the victim with a metal object and then taking items from his home.

The victim was treated for injuries to his head and face.