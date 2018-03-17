CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New Jersey Devils, NHL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keith Kinkaid stopped 38 saves for his first shutout of the season, helping the New Jersey Devils improve their playoff positioning with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Michael Grabner, Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each scored for the Devils, who moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey leads Philadelphia and Columbus by one point with both the Flyers and Blue Jackets playing later.

The Devils have won three in a row and four of five.

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings, who are tied with Anaheim for third in the Pacific.

Grabner’s short-handed goal at 8:29 of the first period gave the Devils a 1-0 lead, as he intercepted Drew Doughty’s pass at the blue line to spring his breakaway. Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 22, Grabner got his second goal for the Devils by scoring for the second straight game.

New Jersey’s 10 short-handed goals are tied with Florida and Nashville for most in the NHL.

It was the first short-handed goal allowed at home by the Kings this season, which leaves Carolina as the only team in the NHL that has not conceded a short-handed goal at home.

The Devils went up 2-0 on Hischier’s third goal in the last four games. The rookie center, who has five points in that span, scored on a wrist shot from the high slot. Damon Severon had an assist for the third consecutive game, and Brian Gibbons got his third assist in two games.

Kinkaid made 19 saves in the first, stopping nine shots during the Kings’ four power-plays, including 58 seconds of 5-on-3 play.

Kinkaid is 3-0-0 in his career against the Kings with two shutouts.

Wood made it 3-0 at 6:06 in the third. Brian Boyle had the assist to extend his point streak to three games.

NOTES: Devils F Patrick Maroon did not play because of a lower-body injury. … New Jersey is 27-0-2 when leading after the second period. … Los Angeles went 0 for 6 with the man advantage, matching its most chances in a game without a power-play goal this season.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Kings: Open a four-game road trip at the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch