NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A livery cab driver was shot multiple times by a passenger early Saturday morning in the Bronx.

Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho picked up a street-hail fare around 12:45 a.m. at Fish Ave and Boston Road. When they reached their destination on Morrison Avenue, a male passenger robbed him of $23 and shot him seven times.

“That’s what’s alarming. When someone’s life is worth $23, we’ve got a lot to be concerned about,” New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers spokesperson Fernando Mateo said.

Camacho was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

He is the father of three young daughters, ages 2, 4, and 7, has been living in the United States for approximately five years and driving for about one year, according to Mateo.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.