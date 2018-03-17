NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Craft alcohol is on the rise in New York State.
Statistics released this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office show the state is now home to 715 businesses that make beer, wine, cider or spirits using New York-grown agricultural products.
That’s a 150 percent increase from 2012, when the state held its first ever summit for craft alcohol producers.
New York is now No. 1 in the country when it comes to the number of hard cider manufacturers, No. 2 for craft distillers, No. 3 for breweries and No. 4 for wineries.
The governor called the state’s craft alcohol industry “booming,” and said the state has tried to boost business further by cutting red tape and prohibition-era regulations.
