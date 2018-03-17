HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A coyote scare in Westchester County appeared to be over Saturday morning.

A coyote was captured and killed earlier this month after several people reported being attacked.

The animal has since tested positive for rabies.

County officials believe it’s responsible for all of the attacks, including one that left a dog dead.

The mayor of Hastings-on-Hudson says no new attacks have been reported since the coyote was killed and believes rabid coyotes are no longer a threat to the community.