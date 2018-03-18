NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Friday, hundreds of young professionals will trade in their warm beds for unfamiliar territory — they’ll experience what it’s like to sleep on the cold streets of New York City.

Participants of this year’s “Sleep Out” raise funds and awareness for Covenant House, a network of shelters that provides safety and support to homeless young people in more than 30 cities across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The Covenant House’s Daniel Ryan and volunteer Erin Gaffney stopped by to talk more about what’s in store this year.

To find a “Sleep Out” near you, CLICK HERE.