NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and three people were rushed to the hospital after flames ripped through the first floor of an apartment building in the East Village Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a fire inside the six story building on East 7th Street just after 6 am.

It took over 60 FDNY personnel over an hour to bring the blaze under control.

One person was discovered deceased at the scene, according to officials. Three people were taken to Cornell Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.