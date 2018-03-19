CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
By Justin Lewis 

CBS2 Meteorologist

Tranquil conditions prevail on this final full day of winter. And even better, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine right through the rush. Highs today, however, will remain a little below normal in the 40s.

jl storm breakdown 1 3/19 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Clouds will increase tonight, especially late. It will be another cold one though with temps falling to around 30°.

jl storm breakdown 1 2 3/19 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Round one of our two-part storm will have a tough time filling in tomorrow. We’ll leave our precipitation odds at a “chance” here in the city, while communities to the south (especially well south) will likely see some rain and even very light snow accumulations. Expect little in the way of change through tomorrow night with perhaps a light snow accumulation in the city and across our southwest suburbs. It’s really Wednesday that’s worth watching as round two takes aim at the tri-state. As of now, a blend of the models would put down lighter accumulations north and west with greater snowfall amounts south and east of the city. And it looks like the snow may be accompanied by gusty winds with the highest gusts across Long Island.

nu tu 7day auto weather app7 3/19 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Be sure to check back for more updates!

