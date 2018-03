BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break is flooding streets early Monday morning in Belleville, New Jersey.

It happened at Belleville and Franklin avenues.

Belleville’s #10 school, an elementary school, has been closed for the day due to the break.

DUE TO A WATER MAIN BREAK SCHOOL #10 WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, MARCH 19, 2018 — Dr. Richard Tomko (@BellevilleSuper) March 19, 2018

NJ TRANSIT’S Bus Route 92 is also being detoured.