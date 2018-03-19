PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A statue of the Virgin Mary was beheaded in Port Jefferson Station over the weekend, according to Suffolk County Police.

The statue was vandalized at the Church of Saint Majella in Port Jefferson Station sometime between Friday and Sunday.

Investigators are treating the matter as a hate crime.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

