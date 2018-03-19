CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ride sharing giant Uber is putting the brakes on a fleet of self-driving cars in Arizona after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was crossing a street in Tempe Sunday night when the sports utility vehicle hit her.

Authorities say she wasn’t in the crosswalk. The SUV was in self-driving mode, but officials say there was a person behind the wheel.

Uber announced it will suspend its self-driving program while the crash is being investigated.

Depending on who is found to be at fault, the accident could have far-reaching consequences for the development of self-driving vehicles, which have been billed as potentially safer than human drivers.

The testing has been going on for months as automakers and technology companies compete to be the first with the technology.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account and said the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

The federal government has voluntary guidelines for companies that want to test autonomous vehicles, leaving much of the regulation up to states.

But Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao also has said technology and automobile companies need to allay public fears of self-driving vehicles, citing a poll showing that 78 percent of people fear riding in autonomous vehicles

The number of states considering legislation related to autonomous vehicles gradually has increased each year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In 2017 alone, 33 states introduced legislation.

California is among those that require manufacturers to report any incidents to the motor vehicle department during the testing phase. As of early March, the agency received 59 such reports.

Last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo inked a deal with General Motors to test self-driving cars on designated streets in New York City. All testing will include a person in the driver’s seat to monitor everything and a second person in the passenger seat.

