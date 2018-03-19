NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn College is getting a bad rap from staff and students over its current state of disrepair — and now its getting a bad name, too.

Some are calling it “Brokelyn College.”

From Chopper2 it looks like a beautiful sprawling campus, but if you zoom in you’ll see crumbling infrastructure.

That’s why students have renamed their school.

“When you feel that it’s Brokelyn College as opposed to Brooklyn College you have a sense of shame instead of pride,” student Heather Zapper said.

“I go to the restroom and the toilets are covered with bags and I don’t see nothing being repaired at all,” another student said.

A group of students started documenting the disrepair on Facebook and Instagram.

One picture shows a classroom cordoned off due to a leaky ceiling.

And a video shows peeling paint in the stairwells. It was shot by a professor who says it’s been that way for “16” years.

Even the schools clock tower is broken — frozen at half past five.

“It’s only right twice a day,” student Allan Randall said. “We have had a lot of problems on campus due to broken facilities, leaks, asbestos … there’s also chipped paint, probably lead paint.”

Randall started the Facebook page, “Fixing Brokelyn College,” where all of the posts have the hashtag #thankyoucuomo.

“There’s a lot of callback for Gov. Cuomo to take action,” student Austin Santiago said.

“I think among a lot of students there is a definite distrust of the administration in general. There was a protest at the board of trustees hearing,” student Corrine Greene added.

At that protest earlier this week, students blamed college officials for a lack of accountability. CBS2’s Duddridge reached out to a Brooklyn College spokesperson, who said: “There is more than $186 million in active construction going on, including renovations and accessibility upgrades.”

But some students said the college’s response isn’t enough. They want a more detailed explanation of what is being repaired and when.

“When you don’t make sure that there are just some basic things functioning on campus it sends a message to the students that really you are not as invested in their futures,” Zapper said.

CBS2’s Duddridge reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Brooklyn College officials said they are working with the city and state to make upgrades, but they provided no timeline for those repairs.