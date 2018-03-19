MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Long Island say dozens of party goers attending a basement barbecue suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
Suffolk County Police responded to calls about unconscious people at a Mastic home around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police said they discovered individuals at the family party had been using a charcoal barbecue in the basement of the home.
Fourteen people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at area hospitals. Eleven other victims were treated at the scene.
The Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued code violations.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
What morons!!!
Eileen
Common sense isn’t always common.