Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Snow and rain will push north toward the city this afternoon, but will be reluctant to really punch through. That said, we’re expecting just a low-end chance with the focus of the activity mainly to the south with very light (if any) accumulation expected. Precipitation will remain suppressed to our south and east through tonight with the leading edge near and around the city. That said, some mixed precipitation is likely, especially late tonight.

Mixed precipitation — and eventually snow — will gradually take over through the morning hours on Wednesday with the heaviest snow expected during the afternoon and evening. In addition to the snow, we’ll see gusty winds through the day. The strongest winds will be across Long Island with gusts over 60 mph.

By Thursday, it looks like we’ll be left with blustery conditions and chilly temperatures for the clean-up.