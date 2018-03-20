CBS 2Martin Luther King (AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with […]
WCBS 880Martin Luther King (AFP/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps […]
1010 WINSMartin Luther King (AFP/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE […]
WFANMartin Luther King (AFP/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the […]
WLNYMartin Luther King (AFP/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th […]
STORM WATCH: Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In Parts Of Tri-State Area As 4th Nor'easter Zeroes In | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Storm Management Tips
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, Instagram, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Instagram photo showing a husband and wife strolling arm-in-arm on the beach has gone viral.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the woman in the picture was body-shamed by another user who asked how she managed to land such a handsome man.

Jenna Kutcher’s Instragm is peppered with photos of her and her husband, Drew, along with deep messages about their love.

“Just really valuing each other and building each other up is so important,” she told Gainer.

Kutcher also posts about body acceptance.

“I think that we’re all just craving something that is real, something that we can say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not alone in that,’” she said. “I know for me personally, body image has been an issue my entire life.”

untitled 11 Couple Shuts Down Body Shamer With Inspirational Post On Instagram

(Credit: Lindsey Roman)

She was having none of it when another user sent her a nasty direct message.

“I’ve been told many things about myself and my body, but it was the first time that I was directly attacked about my relationship with my husband based on how the way our bodies looked,” she said.

Kutcher says the woman told her she couldn’t believe how lucky Kutcher was to land a guy like Drew.

“It was almost more painful, because she said it in a way that intended that she felt like she knew us and that she knew that I wasn’t on his level when it came to looks,” she said.

In an inspiration post that has been liked more than 60,000 times, Kutcher writes, “Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl, get him?”

She then goes on to say, “I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you.”

Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman

A post shared by JENNA KUTCHER (@jennakutcher) on

Gainer showed the photo to people on streets of New York, asking them what they first noticed about the picture.

“They’re sweet,” one woman said.

“A husband and wife happy on a beach,” a man added.

Gainer then explained the body-shaming message Kutcher received.

“I wouldn’t see that and be like, ‘How could she get him?’ No, she looks very pretty,” the man said.

Drew responded with a post of his own that read in part, “The way we look has nothing do to with the way we love.”

They say love is blind, but in the Kutchers’ case, their eyes are wide open and they love what they see.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch