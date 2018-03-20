NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Instagram photo showing a husband and wife strolling arm-in-arm on the beach has gone viral.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the woman in the picture was body-shamed by another user who asked how she managed to land such a handsome man.

Jenna Kutcher’s Instragm is peppered with photos of her and her husband, Drew, along with deep messages about their love.

“Just really valuing each other and building each other up is so important,” she told Gainer.

Kutcher also posts about body acceptance.

“I think that we’re all just craving something that is real, something that we can say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not alone in that,’” she said. “I know for me personally, body image has been an issue my entire life.”

She was having none of it when another user sent her a nasty direct message.

“I’ve been told many things about myself and my body, but it was the first time that I was directly attacked about my relationship with my husband based on how the way our bodies looked,” she said.

Kutcher says the woman told her she couldn’t believe how lucky Kutcher was to land a guy like Drew.

“It was almost more painful, because she said it in a way that intended that she felt like she knew us and that she knew that I wasn’t on his level when it came to looks,” she said.

In an inspiration post that has been liked more than 60,000 times, Kutcher writes, “Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl, get him?”

She then goes on to say, “I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you.”

Gainer showed the photo to people on streets of New York, asking them what they first noticed about the picture.

“They’re sweet,” one woman said.

“A husband and wife happy on a beach,” a man added.

Gainer then explained the body-shaming message Kutcher received.

“I wouldn’t see that and be like, ‘How could she get him?’ No, she looks very pretty,” the man said.

Drew responded with a post of his own that read in part, “The way we look has nothing do to with the way we love.”

They say love is blind, but in the Kutchers’ case, their eyes are wide open and they love what they see.