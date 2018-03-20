CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Austin, Local TV, San Antonio, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a package exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting one person.

The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday. A FedEx employee apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

“We can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sortation facility early this morning,” a FedEx spokesperson told CBS News. “One team member is being treated for minor injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time.”

A law enforcement source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that it appears the package was mailed from Austin to Austin, Texas. The FBI and ATF are at the scene.

An FBI agent told CBS News that “it’s more than possible” that this package is related to the Austin explosions, where two people and four others injured since March 2.

Two bicyclists were hurt Sunday night in Austin when police say they hit a wire that was placed along a street, triggering a blast.

Police said it suggests a “higher level of sophistication” than they have seen before in three early package bombs that were left on doorsteps.

“The belief that we’re now dealing with someone who is using trip wires shows a higher level of sophistication, a higher level of skill,” said Police Chief Brian Manley. “He’s either practiced a heck of a lot in rural Texas getting this right, or it’s a learned skill, perhaps something he’s acquired on the battlefield.”

Authorities repeated prior warnings about not touching unexpected packages and also issued new ones to be wary of any stray object left in public, especially one with wires protruding.

Local and state police and hundreds of federal agents are investigating, and the reward for information leading to an arrest has climbed to $115,000.

