PRINCETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a man armed with a gun is holed up inside a restaurant across the street from Princeton University’s campus, prompting evacuations.

Police surrounded a Panera Bread on Nassau Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday, shutting down several blocks and nearby buildings.

.@PrincetonPolice were called to the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street across from the #PrincetonU campus, and they have an armed man surrounded inside the building. https://t.co/8LSRzYjVxQ — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 20, 2018

Authorities said there are “no known hostages” and no one has been hurt.

As a precaution, two campus buildings – the Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House – were evacuated.

Some University community members received a PTENS telephone call that incorrectly said shots had been reported and a shelter-in-place order was issued. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED; THERE IS NO SHELTER-IN-PLACE order. Continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/nibdtowI2m — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 20, 2018

This week is the university’s spring break, so classes were not in session.

It’s unknown whether the gunman has any connection to the school.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)