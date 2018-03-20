PRINCETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a man armed with a gun is holed up inside a restaurant across the street from Princeton University’s campus, prompting evacuations.
Police surrounded a Panera Bread on Nassau Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday, shutting down several blocks and nearby buildings.
Authorities said there are “no known hostages” and no one has been hurt.
As a precaution, two campus buildings – the Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House – were evacuated.
This week is the university’s spring break, so classes were not in session.
It’s unknown whether the gunman has any connection to the school.
