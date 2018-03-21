CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
FOUR'EASTER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Tri-State Residents Brace For A Foot Or More Of Snow | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Storm Management Tips
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Spring may have sprung, but winter is hanging on. Our fourth nor’easter of the month is moving in this morning. Light snow/mix early this morning will quickly go over to all snow by the end of the AM commute. The heaviest bands will move through from about 11am to 11pm. The afternoon and evening will be when you want to avoid traveling!

nu tu alert winter weather1 3/21 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Noreaster Headlines

(CBS2)

Some places within the 6-12″ band will likely get over a foot. We’ll watch where those heavier bands start setting up tomorrow. Also, expect more downed trees and power outages with gusts 40+ mph, even 50 mph out east.

nu tu 7day auto 1 3/21 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Noreaster Headlines

(CBS2)

Everything winds down by early Thursday with just a few lingering snow showers to the east for the morning commute.

Stay safe everyone and check back often for the latest through the day!

