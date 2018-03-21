By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Spring may have sprung, but winter is hanging on. Our fourth nor’easter of the month is moving in this morning. Light snow/mix early this morning will quickly go over to all snow by the end of the AM commute. The heaviest bands will move through from about 11am to 11pm. The afternoon and evening will be when you want to avoid traveling!

Some places within the 6-12″ band will likely get over a foot. We’ll watch where those heavier bands start setting up tomorrow. Also, expect more downed trees and power outages with gusts 40+ mph, even 50 mph out east.

Everything winds down by early Thursday with just a few lingering snow showers to the east for the morning commute.

Stay safe everyone and check back often for the latest through the day!