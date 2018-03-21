CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
FOUR'EASTER: Latest | ForecastSchool Closings | Flights, Traffic, Transit | Share Pics, Vids | Social UpdatesTips
Filed Under:2018 NFL Draft, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — During the 2018 NFL combine, new Browns GM John Dorsey proclaimed his team was open for business at No. 1 and anyone interested should “give me a call.” The Jets did just that, according to a report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta, breaking down the bold decision by the Jets to move up to No. 3 in a blockbuster pre-draft trade with the Colts that cost them multiple second-round picks, reported that GM Mike Maccagnan gave Dorsey a call about the top pick, presumably to try and secure his choice of quarterback.

The Colts deal came together quickly, on a Saturday, and the free agency signing of Kirk Cousins by the Vikings also played a factor — the Jets had been getting a very “nervous” about Cousins ditching them for Minnesota leading into free agency.

The deal happened fast because the Jets, who also inquired about trading up with the Browns for the No. 1 overall pick, according to sources, were prepared. The groundwork set in Mobile in January gave them a good starting point in discussions after Cousins was no longer an option.

The call with the Browns was probably pretty short. Dorsey, no doubt, is willing to listen to trade offers. But it doesn’t look like the Jets were willing to pony up a future first-round pick, which is at bare minimum what it would take for Dorsey to move from No. 1 to No. 6.

Spoiler alert: the Browns are likely to take a quarterback early in this draft. Perhaps they would consider gambling on one of the QBs they like falling to No. 4, but moving back and holding the No. 4 and No. 6 pick is how you end up with the fourth choice of quarterbacks and/or you miss out on both Saquon Barkley and Bradley Chubb. The reward — a bunch of second-round picks, which the Browns already have — isn’t worth the risk.

Indeed, the Jets and Colts trading is even better news for the Browns. Cleveland can take the quarterback it wants at No. 1 and feel very confident at least one other quarterback will be drafted by the time they’re on the clock at No. 4. Which means they are guaranteed either Barkley or Chubb at No. 4, if they want to stay there. (There’s hypothetically a scenario where the Jets take a non-QB here, but then the draft would end because Jets fans would burn down AT&T Stadium before the next pick.)

Cleveland could also trade down from No. 4 of course, with there being no shortage of suitors — Buffalo and Arizona stand out — interested in leapfrogging the Broncos for the right to take the third or fourth quarterback in this draft.

We might say this every year, but this really is one of the most fascinating drafts in a long time. There are several potential franchise quarterbacks, a bunch of teams who need a franchise quarterback, an increasing willingness to trade up and down the draft board and teams who have loaded up on various draft picks to make deals like that happen.

The one thing we shouldn’t see is the Browns trading out of the top spot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been discussions about the possibility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch