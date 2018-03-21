NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Justin Timberlake‘s Wednesday night performance at Madison Square Garden has been postponed, but Thursday’s show is still planned to go on.

The Grammy award winning singer was set to hit the stage for his “Man of the Woods” tour, but the fourth nor’easter of the month spoiled plans for the show to go on.

“So sorry to announce the show at the Garden has been postponed due to the weather as you can see,” Timberlake said in a video he posted to social media. “So… happy spring everybody?”

I’m sorry to announce the show tonight at Madison Square Garden has been POSTPONED due to the snow. BUT we’re still… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 21, 2018

Timberlake promised everyone holding a ticket to the Wednesday show would get seats at the rescheduled performance.

The move is not the first slow start for Timberlake at MSG: In 2014, he took ill and had to postpone the first show of his engagement a the Garden.

The nor’easter affecting the Tri-State area has shut down schools, flights, bus lines and many events schedule in New York City. The snow is expected to continue falling until late tomorrow.