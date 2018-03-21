NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Long Island are urging residents to stay safe as a “significant winter storm” bears down on the area.
Forecasters say parts of Suffolk County could see 7 to 10 inches of snow Wednesday and Nassau County could get 11 to 15 inches.
Speaking early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called it “a very serious storm.”
“We are in for a very difficult afternoon and evening,” he said.
The storm is expected to start out as mixed precipitation before transitioning to heavy snow with wind gusts up to 35 mph that could down tree limbs and power lines.
Don’t forget to get your bottled water, milk, eggs and bread!