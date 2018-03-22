CBS 2The Yeshiva Boys Choir has gone viral with their holiday hit "Those Were The Nights".(credit:CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Chinese food deliveryman was stuck up at gunpoint by two brazen, laughing bandits who apparently placed a bogus order.

The whole thing was caught on video.

harlemrobbery Brazen Harlem Gunpoint Attempted Robbery Caught On Video

(credit: NYPD)

It happened Monday in the stairwell of a building on West 113th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and 7th Avenue.

At around 8:49 p.m., the deliveryman, 56, arrived at the building and was let inside by one of the suspects. The deliveryman attempted to deliver the food but was told by residents of the apartment that they hadn’t ordered anything.

As the victim walked back down the stairs he was stopped by the two suspects, one of whom pulled out a gun and shoved it in his face.

The victim fought back, and both suspects ran off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

 

