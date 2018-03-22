NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If a city lawmaker has his way, smoking and walking will soon be outlawed on city streets.

That’s the bill Councilman Peter Koo proposed on Thursday. If it passes, offenders would have to pay a $50 fine.

“You can smoke. You can walk. But don’t do both together,” Koo told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Because when you smoke, pedestrians following you inhale a lot of secondhand smoke. New York City is a busy city. We have 8 million people. The sidewalk belongs to everyone.”

Koo told the Daily News there’s nothing worse than walking through someone else’s smoke.

“It has happened to me many times — I’m walking behind someone who’s smoking, and I’m suffering for five or 10 minutes. I see mothers with their strollers walking behind people who smoke, and they’re exposing the baby to secondhand smoke.”

If passed, smoking and walking would join city parks and many indoor public spaces as areas where smoking would be banned in New York City.

“In a perfect world, every smoker would have the self awareness to realize smoking while walking subjects everyone behind you to the fumes,” said Koo, a Queens Democrat.

Oddly, smoking while standing still on the sidewalk would still be legal, under Koo’s proposed legislation, the Daily News reported.