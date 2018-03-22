CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
City Councilman Peter Koo Attempting To Legislate That Which Should Be Common Courtesy
Filed Under:anti-smoking laws, Councilman Peter Koo, Local TV, smoking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If a city lawmaker has his way, smoking and walking will soon be outlawed on city streets.

That’s the bill Councilman Peter Koo proposed on Thursday. If it passes, offenders would have to pay a $50 fine.

“You can smoke. You can walk. But don’t do both together,” Koo told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Because when you smoke, pedestrians following you inhale a lot of secondhand smoke. New York City is a busy city. We have 8 million people. The sidewalk belongs to everyone.”

Koo told the Daily News there’s nothing worse than walking through someone else’s smoke.

“It has happened to me many times — I’m walking behind someone who’s smoking, and I’m suffering for five or 10 minutes. I see mothers with their strollers walking behind people who smoke, and they’re exposing the baby to secondhand smoke.”

If passed, smoking and walking would join city parks and many indoor public spaces as areas where smoking would be banned in New York City.

MOREHealth Department Seeks To Cut NYC Smoking Rate Even More

“In a perfect world, every smoker would have the self awareness to realize smoking while walking subjects everyone behind you to the fumes,” said Koo, a Queens Democrat.

Oddly, smoking while standing still on the sidewalk would still be legal, under Koo’s proposed legislation, the Daily News reported.

