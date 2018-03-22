CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, New Jersey

HARRIMAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new initiative to stop a hidden hazard.

Consumer Reports is calling for a mandatory safety standard when it comes to furniture that could fall over onto small children.

One local family that experienced tragedy sat down exclusively with CBS2’s Jessica Layton to discuss their own mission to prevent these accidents.

The Fried family, of Harriman, New Jersey, can’t help but smile when they look at photos of their bright-eyed, happy little girl, Harper.

“She was bubbly, she was loud, she was a little spitfire,” mother, Erica Fried, told Layton.

“It’s just a shame that the accident occurred and she didn’t get to do all the things that we hoped she’d be able to do,” father, Aaron Fried, added.

The accident that changed all their lives happened in November 2016, a month after Harper’s third birthday. A children’s dresser toppled onto the toddler, killing her as she played in her bedroom.

“If you look around our house, there are gates, there are locks on every cabinet. We didn’t just disregard child safety,” Erica said.

Government data shows from 2014 to 2016, more than 15,000 children were hurt in tip-over accidents. From 2000 to 2016, more than 150 children died in tip-overs.

The Frieds did not want to name the company that made their daughter’s dresser, but insisted these incidents can happen with the best-made products.

In memory of Harper, the family is on a mission to educate other parents about the dangers of furniture tipping over and how easily it can be prevented. They started an organization called Harper Smiles, encouraging people with little ones to anchor furniture to the wall.

Aaron suggested furniture companies “spend the three bucks and put anchors in with their kits and put a warning label.” Some companies already do so.

In the meantime, the Frieds will continue to bravely share their story.

“Hopefully people can learn from our tragedy,” Aaron said.

Knowing if they can save just one child, they may save another family’s whole world.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch