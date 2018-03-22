WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.
“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9,” Trump tweeted.
Bolton was spotted at the White House earlier in the day, fueling speculation, CBS News reports. He will be the president’s third national security adviser.
In a statement released by the White House, Trump thanked McMaster for his service and praised his decades of military service.
McMaster, who is an active duty three-star general, said in a statement that after 34 years of service, he would be requesting retirement from the U.S. Army, effective this summer.”
