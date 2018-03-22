WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

More From CBS News

“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9,” Trump tweeted.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Bolton was spotted at the White House earlier in the day, fueling speculation, CBS News reports. He will be the president’s third national security adviser.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump thanked McMaster for his service and praised his decades of military service.

McMaster, who is an active duty three-star general, said in a statement that after 34 years of service, he would be requesting retirement from the U.S. Army, effective this summer.”

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)