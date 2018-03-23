NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect and at least two others are reportedly dead following a hostage situation Friday inside a supermarket in southern France, according to CBS News.

In a televised address from Belgium, French President Emmanuel Macron said “everything leads us to believe it is a terror attack.”

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also said the information suggests the incident “seems to be a terrorist act.”

The incident happened in the town of Trebes. Witnesses told French media that the suspect, who had been holding people inside the store, claimed he was loyal to ISIS, but that information has not yet been confirmed by police.

France’s Interior Ministry confirmed two people were killed in the store, CBS News reported. Several hours later, officials said police raided the supermarket, killing the suspect.

Officials also told French television that most, if not all of the people inside the store, had been let out safely.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been informed of the situation.

