MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road service has been suspended in both directions east of Mineola after a non-passenger train struck an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Mineola station.

Service is suspended east of Mineola in both directions due to an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks that was struck by a non-passenger train. It is affecting the Huntington/Pt Jeff, Ronkonkoma & Oyster Bay br. — LIRR (@LIRR) March 24, 2018

The suspension is affecting the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches.

Riders are urged to use alternate branches, like Hempstead and Babylon/Montauk, if possible.

No one appeared to be hurt in the collision.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.