MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road service has been suspended in both directions east of Mineola after a non-passenger train struck an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Mineola station.
The suspension is affecting the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches.
Riders are urged to use alternate branches, like Hempstead and Babylon/Montauk, if possible.
No one appeared to be hurt in the collision.
