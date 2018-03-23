CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, Parenting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many parents are still financially supporting their kids well into adulthood, a new study found.

“It’s so hard for them out there in this world,” Felicia DeFranco, of Newburg, New York, said.

That’s why she helps her kids every way she can. She pays for most of her daughter’s college and lets her 25-year-old son live with her, rent free.

“Because he can’t afford to make it on his own,” DeFranco said.

She is part of a rising number of parents in the United States who admit they still help out their grownup kids, financially.

“They pay everything for me, because I just turned 18,” one woman said.

“I know people in the 40s whose parents still pay their cellphone bill,” another woman added. 

According to a recent poll by CreditCards.com, three in four parents with adult kids over the age of 18 help them pay debts and living expenses. Thirty nine percent pay their cellphone, 36 transportation, 24 rent, 21 utilities and 20 percent pay their kids’ student loans.

“As a grad student, it’s kind of impossible to do that – work and study,” said one woman.

The poll also found dads are more likely to pay their kids’ living expenses, married couples help out more often than divorced couples, and parents in the Northeast are significantly more likely than other regions to help with student loans.

Parenting expert Tammy Golds says it’s happening because the cost of living is extremely high.

“If your child is trying and doing everything right, they’re trying to get a job, every day they’re building their skills, and nothing’s working, it’s OK to help them,” she said. “If they are spending thousands of dollars, if they’re abusing the privilege of being home, that’s not OK.”

It’s a rule DeFranco is sure to follow and she hopes her kindness will be reciprocated in the future.

“We hope they take care of us in the old age,” she said.

The report also found that only 16 percent of parents surveyed help an adult child pay a credit card bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch