CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, Local TV, Revenge Porn, Timothy Sini

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man pleaded guilty Friday in a case of sex and extortion involving more than 30 women.

Some of the victims were forced to perform sex acts to buy his silence, authorities said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says the victims were at the mercy of a stranger who collected their nude photos from other men online.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says Joseph Iorio, 21, of Holtsville, was the moderator of an online chat room where other men posted nude photos of women, along with their contact information.

iorio Long Island Man Pleads Guilty To Extorting Dozens Of Women Over Nude Photos

Joseph Iorio (credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

Iorio then used the information to message the victims on social media.

“If you don’t do X, we’re going to release your photo to your family, to your father, to the public at large,” said Suffolk County DA Timothy Sini.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to their 20s.

Iorio’s demands of his victims were varied, according to Sini.

“In one case, for example, he literally turned a victim into a virtual sex slave for over two years,” Sini said.

Iorio also gave the women a countdown clock in which to complete his demand, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges of stalking and scheme to defraud, because revenge porn legislation has yet to pass in New York State, which is something Sini wants changed. Sini says his office has launched an initiative to help stop revenge porn.

It includes:

  • Aggressive prosecution
  • Education and prevention
  • Going into schools as early as middle school and talking to students and parents about it
  • Support for victims
  • Getting revenge porn legislation passed

“If you’re engaging in this behavior, this sick, sadistic behavior, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Sini said.

He also urges people think before clicking to send that nude photo.

Iorio faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 2.

While New York state still hasn’t, New York City has passed legislation making revenge porn a crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch