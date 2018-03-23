HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man pleaded guilty Friday in a case of sex and extortion involving more than 30 women.

Some of the victims were forced to perform sex acts to buy his silence, authorities said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says the victims were at the mercy of a stranger who collected their nude photos from other men online.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says Joseph Iorio, 21, of Holtsville, was the moderator of an online chat room where other men posted nude photos of women, along with their contact information.

Iorio then used the information to message the victims on social media.

“If you don’t do X, we’re going to release your photo to your family, to your father, to the public at large,” said Suffolk County DA Timothy Sini.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to their 20s.

Iorio’s demands of his victims were varied, according to Sini.

“In one case, for example, he literally turned a victim into a virtual sex slave for over two years,” Sini said.

Iorio also gave the women a countdown clock in which to complete his demand, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges of stalking and scheme to defraud, because revenge porn legislation has yet to pass in New York State, which is something Sini wants changed. Sini says his office has launched an initiative to help stop revenge porn.

It includes:

Aggressive prosecution

Education and prevention

Going into schools as early as middle school and talking to students and parents about it

Support for victims

Getting revenge porn legislation passed

“If you’re engaging in this behavior, this sick, sadistic behavior, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Sini said.

He also urges people think before clicking to send that nude photo.

Iorio faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 2.

While New York state still hasn’t, New York City has passed legislation making revenge porn a crime.