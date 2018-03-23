NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a brutal winter, it’s time to spruce up for spring.

This year, vibrant colors are the must-have, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

It was a family affair Friday ushering in the spring shopping season at the Roosevelt Field Mall. Goodbye winter blues, hello spring yellow.

“She likes yellow, I like more the purple colors,” one shopper told McLogan.

Those colors are trending, say the experts.

“If you dress cheerful with cheerful colors, you sort of feel good, especially when it’s dreary and snowy outside,” said shopper Sheila Joseph.

“Once people see the Easter Bunny hop in, they really think of spring and all the wonderful flowers and colors that go with the season,” Roosevelt Field Mall Director of Marketing Nancy Gilbert said.

David Kirschenbaum, of Nieman Marcus, stocked sparkle and shine in vibrant flat shoes and sneakers.

“This one meets three trends – It’s got some sparkle and some shine to it, and it’s got the pointy toe, and it’s backless. So this is the shoe for you,” he said.

This season’s materials are filled with vintage florals, feathers, plaids and tartans.

“Stripes, which is another one of our key trend of for the season… And we also have coated denim in color,” said Kirschenbaum.

“I like the black and white oval polka dot dresses,” one shopper said.

“For men, backpacks, basically something comfortable,” a man added.

“All our favorite designers have fabulous logo bags this season. They are bright and they’re colorful and they’re exciting,” Kirschenbaum said.

Some are going for sail cloth and washed cotton, mix and match, belts around the waist.

“We are very excited about statement sleeves, they’ve got some bounce to them, they’ve got some drama to them, another one with ties here. Great embellishment, great way to make your look yours,” said Kirschenbaum.

And, back to the ‘80s, trouser suits.

“You could do the matching suit, also. We do offer alterations,” Kirschenbaum said.

Bright, bold and beautiful colors – who doesn’t welcome spring?