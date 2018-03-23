CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Spring Shopping, Spring Styles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a brutal winter, it’s time to spruce up for spring.

This year, vibrant colors are the must-have, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

It was a family affair Friday ushering in the spring shopping season at the Roosevelt Field Mall. Goodbye winter blues, hello spring yellow.

“She likes yellow, I like more the purple colors,” one shopper told McLogan.

Those colors are trending, say the experts.

“If you dress cheerful with cheerful colors, you sort of feel good, especially when it’s dreary and snowy outside,” said shopper Sheila Joseph.

“Once people see the Easter Bunny hop in, they really think of spring and all the wonderful flowers and colors that go with the season,” Roosevelt Field Mall Director of Marketing Nancy Gilbert said.

David Kirschenbaum, of Nieman Marcus, stocked sparkle and shine in vibrant flat shoes and sneakers.

“This one meets three trends – It’s got some sparkle and some shine to it, and it’s got the pointy toe, and it’s backless. So this is the shoe for you,” he said.

This season’s materials are filled with vintage florals, feathers, plaids and tartans.

“Stripes, which is another one of our key trend of for the season… And we also have coated denim in color,” said Kirschenbaum.

“I like the black and white oval polka dot dresses,” one shopper said.

“For men, backpacks, basically something comfortable,” a man added.

“All our favorite designers have fabulous logo bags this season. They are bright and they’re colorful and they’re exciting,” Kirschenbaum said.

Some are going for sail cloth and washed cotton, mix and match, belts around the waist.

“We are very excited about statement sleeves, they’ve got some bounce to them, they’ve got some drama to them, another one with ties here. Great embellishment, great way to make your look yours,” said Kirschenbaum.

And, back to the ‘80s, trouser suits.

“You could do the matching suit, also. We do offer alterations,” Kirschenbaum said.

Bright, bold and beautiful colors – who doesn’t welcome spring?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch