Filed Under:Burger King, Local TV, Pelham Bay, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the people behind a brazen burglary at a Burger King in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday on Westchester Avenue in the Pelham Bay neighborhood.

Police said the five suspects forced their way inside the fast food restaurant, then damaged food and equipment. 

Surveillance video shows the group casually hanging out by the counter and snapping selfies. They can also be seen knocking things over before leaving the store in disarray.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

