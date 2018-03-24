NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the people behind a brazen burglary at a Burger King in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday on Westchester Avenue in the Pelham Bay neighborhood.

Police said the five suspects forced their way inside the fast food restaurant, then damaged food and equipment.

Surveillance video shows the group casually hanging out by the counter and snapping selfies. They can also be seen knocking things over before leaving the store in disarray.

