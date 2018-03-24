WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Students from the Tri-State Area boarded busses bound for the nation’s capital Saturday morning, with the intent of having their voices heard on what they say is one of the most important issues of their generation.

Thousands are gathering in Washington for a protest that organizers hope will be a defining moment in the long-simmering national debate over gun-control legislation.

Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally are hoping to draw 500,000 protesters; that would match last year’s women’s march and make this one of the largest Washington protests since the Vietnam era. It would also bolster claims that the nation is ready to enact sweeping changes to its gun control laws.

CBS2’s Reena Roy spoke with students from four schools in the Bronx who hoped to put an end to mass shootings.

“I’m like, super excited because, like, this is the first time I can actually do something for my country,” student Pamela Rozono said. “It could actually feel like my country. Usually in politics, students aren’t involved so we can actually, like, try to make a change.”

“I’m marching in DC to get gun control laws and also to make sure school is safe, because you go to school now… I don’t feel safe at school, so I really want to stand up for what I believe,” student Monique Proverb said.

Students in Staten Island were also making the trip down I-95 to attend the Washington march.

“The NRA needs to understand that people are dying and it’s time,” one student told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. Las Vegas, Columbine, now Parkland, Florida. The time has come.”

More than hundreds of marches were planned in cities across America, including a rally in New York’s Central Park.

“I think it’s important to note we shouldn’t have to be here marching for our safety,” one student told CBS2. “It should be a basic right. The fact that people are prioritizing their right to own a gun over students’ lives is absurd and it needs to stop.”

Washington is generally nonchalant about protests, but Saturday’s gathering has prompted more attention and speculation than usual. Washington officials say they are prepared to handle the crowds — more prepared than they were for the women’s march, which far exceeded the organizers’ official predictions of 300,000.

The protesters, many of them high school students, claim that the youth leadership of this initiative is what will set it apart from previous attempts to enact stronger gun-control legislation.

In the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the students have tapped into a powerful current of pro-gun control sentiment that has been building for years. They have also partnered with well-funded liberal groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control advocacy group founded by former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Polls indicate that public opinion nationwide may indeed be shifting on an issue that has simmered for generations, and through dozens of mass shootings. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened. That’s up from 61 percent who said the same in October of 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

But even with claims of historic social momentum on the issue of gun control, the AP poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action. Among the questions facing march organizers and participants will be how to translate this one-day event, regardless of turnout, into meaningful legislative change.

One way is by channeling the current energy into mid-term congressional elections this fall. Students in Florida have focused on youth voter registration and there will be a registration booth at the Saturday rally.

