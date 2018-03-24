NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sir Paul McCartney was one of tens of thousands of demonstrators on Saturday who turned out for a New York City march coinciding with the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C.

Speaking at the Manhattan event were Sam Hendler and Meghan Bonner, two classmates who survived the massacre that killed 17 students and faculty last month at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Hendler read the names of the victims and asked the crowd to honor them with a moment of silence.

Meghan Bonner wept as she recalled the day of the shooting. She told demonstrators that she wasn’t surprised when she learned the identity of the shooter because it was obvious something was wrong with him and said there was more that could have been done to stop him.

“I think it’s important to note we shouldn’t have to be here marching for our safety,” one student told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “It should be a basic right. The fact that people are prioritizing their right to own a gun over students’ lives is absurd and it needs to stop.”

McCartney said Beatles bandmate John Lennon was one of the reasons he decided to march.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” McCartney told CNN.

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman while returning home to the Dakota apartment building along Central Park West in 1980.

The march along Central Park was one of hundreds of protests planned in cities across America. Students, parents, and concerned citizens showed up in Englewood and Jersey City, New Jersey to show solidarity with the nationwide movement.

Polls indicate that public opinion nationwide may indeed be shifting on an issue that has simmered for generations, and through dozens of mass shootings. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened. That’s up from 61 percent who said the same in October of 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

But even with claims of historic social momentum on the issue of gun control, the AP poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action. Among the questions facing march organizers and participants will be how to translate this one-day event, regardless of turnout, into meaningful legislative change.

