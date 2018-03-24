CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES Tri-State Students Join Rally For Gun Control In Washington | Tens Of Thousands Show Up For NYC Area MarchesCBS2's Natalie Duddridge On The Road With Students From Staten IslandWatch: CBSN 
Filed Under:Local TV, March For Our Lives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sir Paul McCartney was one of tens of thousands of demonstrators on Saturday who turned out for a New York City march coinciding with the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C.

Speaking at the Manhattan event were Sam Hendler and Meghan Bonner, two classmates who survived the massacre that killed 17 students and faculty last month at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Hendler read the names of the victims and asked the crowd to honor them with a moment of silence.

gettyimages 937367678 Tens Of Thousands March At New York City Area Gun Protests

Sir Paul McCartney attends the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Meghan Bonner wept as she recalled the day of the shooting. She told demonstrators that she wasn’t surprised when she learned the identity of the shooter because it was obvious something was wrong with him and said there was more that could have been done to stop him.

“I think it’s important to note we shouldn’t have to be here marching for our safety,” one student told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “It should be a basic right. The fact that people are prioritizing their right to own a gun over students’ lives is absurd and it needs to stop.”

McCartney said Beatles bandmate John Lennon was one of the reasons he decided to march.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” McCartney told CNN.

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman while returning home to the Dakota apartment building along Central Park West in 1980.

The march along Central Park was one of hundreds of protests planned in cities across America. Students, parents, and concerned citizens showed up in Englewood and Jersey City, New Jersey to show solidarity with the nationwide movement.

englewood march for our lives Tens Of Thousands March At New York City Area Gun Protests

Protesters in Englewood, New Jersey show solidarity with nationwide March For Our Lives demonstrations.

Polls indicate that public opinion nationwide may indeed be shifting on an issue that has simmered for generations, and through dozens of mass shootings. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened. That’s up from 61 percent who said the same in October of 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

But even with claims of historic social momentum on the issue of gun control, the AP poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action. Among the questions facing march organizers and participants will be how to translate this one-day event, regardless of turnout, into meaningful legislative change.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch