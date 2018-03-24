NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — It looks like there’s a chance that Ndamukong Suh could be staying in the AFC East. Although the belief was the Suh had his choices down to three teams, it seems that Jets are now making a late run at the veteran defensive tackle.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Jets are now a serious contender to land Suh, even though they weren’t one of the three teams that Suh met with earlier this week. If you’re wondering how the Jets became a contender, it’s because they’re apparently willing to offer a bucketload of money. According to NFL.com, the Jets have made things interesting because they’ve given Suh his ‘biggest’ contract offer to date.

Before getting the Jets’ offer, it was believed that Suh had narrowed his choices down to three teams: the Titans, Rams and Saints. It’s not crazy to think that Suh’s camp leaked the reported large offer from the Jets in hopes that the Titans, Rams or Saints would increase their offers.

The Raiders also tried to get in the mix earlier this week after planning a visit with Suh, but the trip was canceled on Wednesday before the 31-year-old made it to the Bay Area.

If Suh’s plan is to make a money grab, then obviously the Jets have the best deal on the table. However, if he’s looking to win a Super Bowl as his career winds down, then it would probably make more sense to sign with the Rams, Saints or Titans.

One other advantage those three teams have is that Suh would get to play on a star-studded defensive line if he signs with any of them. The Titans have two-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, the Saints have three-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan and the Rams have Aaron Donald, who was named the NFL‘s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Our Will Brinson made a list of nine potential landing spots for Suh and had the Jets ranked fifth due in large part to the fact that they could stand to replace some of the defensive linemen they’ve lost over the past few years, including Damon Harrison, Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson. It would also pair Suh with Leonard Williams.

One thing is for sure here: Suh is definitely taking it slowly with his free agency tour. According to Yahoo, the defensive tackle is at his home in Oregon and will consider his options from there, which means we might not see him agree to a deal until the weekend’s over.