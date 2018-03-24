CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES Tri-State Students Join Rally For Gun Control In Washington | Tens Of Thousands Show Up For NYC Area MarchesCBS2's Natalie Duddridge On The Road With Students From Staten IslandWatch: CBSN 
Filed Under:Ndamukong Suh, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — It looks like there’s a chance that Ndamukong Suh could be staying in the AFC East. Although the belief was the Suh had his choices down to three teams, it seems that Jets are now making a late run at the veteran defensive tackle.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Jets are now a serious contender to land Suh, even though they weren’t one of the three teams that Suh met with earlier this week. If you’re wondering how the Jets became a contender, it’s because they’re apparently willing to offer a bucketload of money. According to NFL.com, the Jets have made things interesting because they’ve given Suh his ‘biggest’ contract offer to date.

Before getting the Jets’ offer, it was believed that Suh had narrowed his choices down to three teams: the TitansRams and Saints. It’s not crazy to think that Suh’s camp leaked the reported large offer from the Jets in hopes that the Titans, Rams or Saints would increase their offers.

The Raiders also tried to get in the mix earlier this week after planning a visit with Suh, but the trip was canceled on Wednesday before the 31-year-old made it to the Bay Area.

If Suh’s plan is to make a money grab, then obviously the Jets have the best deal on the table. However, if he’s looking to win a Super Bowl as his career winds down, then it would probably make more sense to sign with the Rams, Saints or Titans.

One other advantage those three teams have is that Suh would get to play on a star-studded defensive line if he signs with any of them. The Titans have two-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, the Saints have three-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan and the Rams have Aaron Donald, who was named the NFL‘s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Our Will Brinson made a list of nine potential landing spots for Suh and had the Jets ranked fifth due in large part to the fact that they could stand to replace some of the defensive linemen they’ve lost over the past few years, including Damon HarrisonSheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson. It would also pair Suh with Leonard Williams.

One thing is for sure here: Suh is definitely taking it slowly with his free agency tour. According to Yahoo, the defensive tackle is at his home in Oregon and will consider his options from there, which means we might not see him agree to a deal until the weekend’s over.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch