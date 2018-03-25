By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good evening, folks! It was a chilly, breezy, and cloudier finish to the weekend and some spots even saw some snow showers. That activity will end this evening and skies will clear out overnight. It’ll be cold again with temperatures in the 20s to near freezing, with wind chills in the teens for some, so bundle up.

A cold start tomorrow morning will give way to slightly warmer temps by afternoon under sunny skies. Temps will reach the upper 40s, but it will still be short of normal. Thankfully, the winds will die down through the afternoon so it won’t feel too harsh.

It’ll be similarly cool on Tuesday with temps in the upper 40s with late day clouds, and we’ll re-introduce rain to the area Wednesday with seasonable temps in the low 50s.

Have a great night.