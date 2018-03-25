CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It may officially be Spring but there is a chance some of you will be waking up to snow showers! Now we won’t be facing anything like the storm this past week, but keep in mind that some flakes will be flying.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup copy 3/25 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

This afternoon will features mainly cloudy skies and much cooler temps only reaching the low 40s at best…some more flakes and drops are possible through the early evening before clearing at night.

nu tu hour by hour wind chills copy 3/25 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a fantastic looking day with plentiful sunshine, but temps stay on the chilly side in the mid 40s…and gusty breezes will make it feel cooler.

nu tu 7day auto copy 3/25 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Stay warm and have a great day!

