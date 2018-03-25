By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It may officially be Spring but there is a chance some of you will be waking up to snow showers! Now we won’t be facing anything like the storm this past week, but keep in mind that some flakes will be flying.

This afternoon will features mainly cloudy skies and much cooler temps only reaching the low 40s at best…some more flakes and drops are possible through the early evening before clearing at night.

Tomorrow will be a fantastic looking day with plentiful sunshine, but temps stay on the chilly side in the mid 40s…and gusty breezes will make it feel cooler.

Stay warm and have a great day!