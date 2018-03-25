NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Sunday and Monday for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who died while battling a massive blaze in Harlem late Thursday night.

The 37-year-old married father of four was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Saturday.

Engine Company 69 also hung black and purple bunting in honor of Davidson on the firehouse he called his second home.

Investigators continue to probe the five-alarm blaze, which broke out in the basement of the closed St. Nick’s Jazz Pub, where a movie, “Motherless Brooklyn,” was being filmed.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with the building’s owner, and asked him about reports of boiler work being done earlier in the week.

“We regularly — you know, people want heat, there was a snowstorm — regularly checking heat, checking hot water, regular,” Vincent Lampkin said.

The owner said he’s been told to demolish the building down to the basement so investigators can get there safely.

“I’m so sorry about the man, the young man who died,” Lampkin said.

Viewings will be held Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, New York. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown, Manhattan.

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund has promised to provide financial support for Davidson’s family. To learn more about the fund or to donate, click here.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has also pledged $100,000 to help pay off the family’s mortgage. To learn more about the foundation or to donate, click here.

The film’s production crew said it will work with the foundation to assist.