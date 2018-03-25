CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Poor New Jersey immigrants facing deportation could get access to legal aid under a $2.1 million cash infusion in Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget.

Murphy’s proposed spending comes as President Donald Trump oversees an immigration crackdown.

Progressive groups and advocates for legal aid have applauded the proposal while Republicans question its affordability.

If approved, New Jersey could join other Democrat-led states like New York and California that are providing legal help to poorer undocumented immigrants. New York last year announced a public-private partnership aimed at helping immigrants. California pledged $30 million, mostly in legal help, for young immigrants.

It’s unclear how many immigrants would benefit from the money, a fraction of the state’s proposed $37.4 billion fiscal 2019 budget. New Jersey has about 500,000 immigrants in the country illegally.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

  1. louis11725 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 11:18 am

    What kind of noises is this?!?!? I know people personally, with legitimate disabilities, that can not get ANYTHING at all from our government and people coming here illegally get so much more. This is just a proven case of certain politicians with no clue nor desire to do what is right.

