TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Poor New Jersey immigrants facing deportation could get access to legal aid under a $2.1 million cash infusion in Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget.
Murphy’s proposed spending comes as President Donald Trump oversees an immigration crackdown.
Progressive groups and advocates for legal aid have applauded the proposal while Republicans question its affordability.
If approved, New Jersey could join other Democrat-led states like New York and California that are providing legal help to poorer undocumented immigrants. New York last year announced a public-private partnership aimed at helping immigrants. California pledged $30 million, mostly in legal help, for young immigrants.
It’s unclear how many immigrants would benefit from the money, a fraction of the state’s proposed $37.4 billion fiscal 2019 budget. New Jersey has about 500,000 immigrants in the country illegally.
What kind of noises is this?!?!? I know people personally, with legitimate disabilities, that can not get ANYTHING at all from our government and people coming here illegally get so much more. This is just a proven case of certain politicians with no clue nor desire to do what is right.